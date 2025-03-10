Insider Buying: GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($211,803.80).
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($170,611.69).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain bought 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$502,480.00 ($318,025.32).
- On Monday, December 16th, Rajiv Jain purchased 110,799 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$246,306.18 ($155,889.99).
- On Friday, December 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 79,871 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$182,425.36 ($115,459.09).
The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
