Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $33.63 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,628,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,634,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 111,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

