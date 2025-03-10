Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $137.69 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 654,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.33% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

