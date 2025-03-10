Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,435,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $137.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

