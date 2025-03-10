Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 777,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,858,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after buying an additional 741,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,591,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,392 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,564,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,879 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XLG opened at $47.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

