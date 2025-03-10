Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,414,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,719,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.63% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
SDVY opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $40.60.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
