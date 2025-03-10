Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $15.45 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 261,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.1% during the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 143,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 242,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $59.86 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.