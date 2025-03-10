Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $203.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

