Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,428,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,750,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

