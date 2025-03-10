Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 50,774 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $428.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

