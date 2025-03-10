Inceptionr LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $589,425.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

