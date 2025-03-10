Inceptionr LLC Sells 205 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Stock Down 0.5 %

Graham Announces Dividend

Shares of GHC opened at $938.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $920.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $873.23. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $683.00 and a 12 month high of $993.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

