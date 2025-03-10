Inceptionr LLC Sells 15,951 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

