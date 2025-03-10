Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vital Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vital Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its position in Vital Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE VTLE opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $799.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.07. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.