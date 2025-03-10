Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,098.20. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $371,910. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $45.57 on Monday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

