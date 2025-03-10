Inceptionr LLC Invests $289,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 297.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Paylocity by 113.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 96,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 2.2 %

Paylocity stock opened at $195.11 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,621 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $2,133,334.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,365,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,300,958.38. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,876 shares of company stock worth $8,671,491. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.