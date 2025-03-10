Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Orchid Island Capital worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORC. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

