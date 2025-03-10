Inceptionr LLC Increases Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC owned about 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PLOW opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $595.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

