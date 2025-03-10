Inceptionr LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,258,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,373,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $4,085,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

