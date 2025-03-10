Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.71), with a volume of 1188233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.77).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.71. The stock has a market cap of £845.02 million, a P/E ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Impax Environmental Markets

(Get Free Report)

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.