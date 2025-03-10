Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.97. 2,857,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.48. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

