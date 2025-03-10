iExec RLC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $93.73 million and $12.47 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00003920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

