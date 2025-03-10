hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Insider Sells £520,581.82 in Stock

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($672,934.10).

hVIVO Stock Down 1.4 %

hVIVO stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm has a market cap of £122.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.97. hVIVO plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41).

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

