hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Insider Sells £520,581.82 in Stock

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($672,934.10).
hVIVO Stock Down 1.4 %
hVIVO stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm has a market cap of £122.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.97. hVIVO plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41).
hVIVO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than hVIVO
- What is a Dividend King?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.