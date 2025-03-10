Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
HDSN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 358,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,357. The firm has a market cap of $258.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Technologies
- What is a support level?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.