Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 901.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

HDSN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 358,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,357. The firm has a market cap of $258.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

