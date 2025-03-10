Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HST. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.33 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after acquiring an additional 950,431 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,076,000 after buying an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

