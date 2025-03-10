Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 16,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

