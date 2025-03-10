HM Payson & Co. Sells 42,000 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 10,700.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFGC opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.93. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

