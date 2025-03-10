HM Payson & Co. Sells 304 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,146,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IYW opened at $149.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

