HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 373.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after acquiring an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOLV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of SOLV opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

