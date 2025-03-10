HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,698,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

