HM Payson & Co. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 156.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,599,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,735,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

