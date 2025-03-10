HM Payson & Co. Has $383,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Hess by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $147.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.94.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

