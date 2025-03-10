HM Payson & Co. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $276.43 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

