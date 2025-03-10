HM Payson & Co. Buys 3,107 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,749.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

