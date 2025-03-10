Highland Peak Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. Frontier Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Frontier Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 930.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 269,221 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Down 1.0 %

ULCC stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.37. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

In related news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $770,269.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. This represents a 33.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,540.96. The trade was a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,139. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

