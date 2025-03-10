Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $53,132,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 424,011 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 314,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 156,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $4,904,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

