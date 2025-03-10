Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
