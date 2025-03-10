Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 221332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total value of C$37,638.00. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

