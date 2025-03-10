Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.40), Zacks reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

