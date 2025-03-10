Grass (GRASS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $429.77 Million

Grass (GRASS) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Grass has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Grass token can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002134 BTC on major exchanges. Grass has a market capitalization of $429.77 million and $33.61 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass’ genesis date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,905,091 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 1.77697643 USD and is down -11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $33,809,143.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grass using one of the exchanges listed above.

