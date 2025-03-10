Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

