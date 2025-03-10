Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 811 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

