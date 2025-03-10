Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New $516,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.07 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
