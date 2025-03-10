Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

