Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Globus Medical worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

