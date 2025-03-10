Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance

About Glennon Small Companies

(Get Free Report)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.