Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 10.2% increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:GIL opened at C$71.17 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$44.23 and a 52 week high of C$79.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$7,808,000.00. Insiders sold 118,483 shares of company stock worth $9,147,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.