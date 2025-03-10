GEODNET (GEOD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $832,246.35

GEODNET (GEOD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. GEODNET has a market capitalization of $99.67 million and approximately $832,246.35 worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GEODNET has traded down 4% against the dollar. One GEODNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,189.71 or 0.99873420 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,634.54 or 0.99198801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GEODNET

GEODNET’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 989,289,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,164,483 tokens. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet_. GEODNET’s official website is www.geodnet.com.

GEODNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 989,289,568 with 317,164,483.62 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.31401531 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $690,733.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GEODNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

