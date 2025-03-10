Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,144 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $29,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

