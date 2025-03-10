Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,133,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 873,369 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 561,767 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

