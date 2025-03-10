Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $42.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,804,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 938,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

